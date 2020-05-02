AMARAVATI: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik hailed the efforts of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy-led state government, which has effectively taken care of the 20,000 Odisha migrant workers stranded in AP due to the ongoing lockdown. AP chief minister held a video conference meeting with his Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik and discussed the arrangements for the safe return of stranded migrant workers of Odisha in AP. YS Jagan, on this occasion, also raised the issue of AP migrant workers stranded in Odisha.

Naveen Patnaik appreciated the timely efforts of the AP government in providing food and accommodation to those Odisha migrant workers who were willing to stay back in AP, during this crisis time. He even thanked YS Jagan for the transportation arrangements to shift the migrant workers to their parent state.

In this context, the Odisha chief minister showered praise on Chief Minister YS Jagan, stating that the Andhra Pradesh government, under his leadership, is combating the COVID-19 crisis very efficiently.

YS Jagan too appreciated the efforts of the Odisha government to contain the spread of Coronavirus in their state. The AP Chief Minister assured his Odisha counterpart of all possible help for the safe return of around 1,900 Odisha migrant workers who were willing to return to their parent state from the relief camps in AP. He also promised that AP government would provide food and accommodation to the 1,000 other Odisha workers who prefer to stay back in Andhra Pradesh. They would also be helped with essential commodities during this crisis time.

Even Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan also thanked the AP state government for taking care of the Odisha migrant workers stranded in AP. The Union Minister appreciated the Andhra Pradesh government for its effective combating of COVID-19.

AP Health Minister Alla nani, Chief Secretary Neelam Sahni, DGP Gautam Sawang and other officials also attended the video conference meeting.

