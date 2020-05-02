VISHAKHAPATNAM: The number of novel coronavirus cases continue to surge even after imposing the lockdown. Meanwhile, the first death from the deadly virus has been recorded here on Friday.

According to reports, a 62-year-old man from Chengalarao Peta was admitted with chronic kidney ailment at the King George Hospital (KGH). He passed away as soon as he was admitted to the hospital.

But doctors later conducted COVID-19 test of the deceased man and discovered that he was positive for the virus.

In an official statement, Andhra Medical College (AMC) chief Sudhakar said that, " The 62-year-old man was admitted to KGH with kidney disease. He died during treatment. His body was handed over to family members, but when we went to his inquiry, it was found out that he was Corona positive. After this, our team reached the deceased's house and performed the last rites as per protocol."

He also added that around 20 employees of the hospital who came in contact with the patient during the treatment have been quarantined.

Though the deceased was found infected with Covid-19, but the cause of death is not yet known, reports said.

Meanwhile, Vishakhapatnam has reported 27 COVID-19 positive cases so far including the recent death, while 20 patients have been cured and discharged till now.

According to Health Ministry, Andhra Pradesh has reported more than 1,400 COVID-19 positive cases so far.

