AMARAVATI: The Union health ministry has marked five districts of Andhra Pradesh as red zones, keeping in view the COVID-19 prevalence in the state. Out of 13 districts in the state, five were categorized as red zones, seven districts as orange zones and one district has been marked as green zone.

Union health ministry has announced the revised list of red, orange and green zones across the country. The Centre has designated all the metropolitan cities in the country including Hyderabad as no activity zones, where there will be no lockdown relaxations permitted even after the lockdown period ends on May 3.

Significantly, the health ministry list shows a marked reduction in the number of hotspot districts in the country from the earlier 170 to 129. As per the revised list, there are 130 districts in the country that have been classified as red zones while 284 districts were categorized as orange zones and 319 were marked as the green zones. Uttar Pradesh tops the list with the highest number of red zones at 19 followed by Maharashtra with 14.

Red Zones In Andhra Pradesh:

1. Kurnool

2. Guntur

3. Krishna

4. Nellore

5. Chittoor

The Centre has also announced the revised list of orange zones in the country where the intensity of COVID-19 spread is moderate. The number of orange zones in the country has increased from 207 to 297.



Orange Zones In Andhra Pradesh:

1. East Godavari

2. West Godavari

3. Kadapa

4. Anantapur

5. Srikakulam

6. Prakasam

7. Visakhapatnam

The Centre has categorized 319 districts in the country as green zones where the intensity of COVID-19 spread is very less.



Green Zone In Andhra Pradesh:

1. Vizianagaram

