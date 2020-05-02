AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh has conducted 1,02,460 COVID-19 tests across the state by Saturday morning, according to data from state health ministry. In the past 24 hours, the state government has conducted testing on 5,943 samples out of which 62 have tested positive for coronavirus, taking the state's total count to 1,525. On an average, AP has carried out 1,919 tests per million population which is one of the highest in India. The number of positive cases which were reported in the state was only 1.43 per cent out f the total tested COVID-19 cases, which is significantly less than the country's average of 3.87 per cent.

Till now, 441 people have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals. Thirty-three people have died, and currently, there are 1,051 active COVID-19 patients who are undergoing treatment in designated hospitals. The discharge rate is 27.55 per cent in the state, which is also higher than the country's average of 26 per cent. Similarly, the number of new cases is also gradually decreasing in the state. Last week, the number of cases reported in a day was around 80 cases but that has now come down to 60 this week.

The State’s Medical department released a health bulletin on Friday morning, with a district-wise report on the number of positive cases reported across the state in the past 24 hours.

District Wise COVID-19 Cases reported on May 2:

Kurnool: 25

Krishna: 12

Nellore: 6

Kadapa: 4

Anantapur: 4

Vishakapatnam: 4

Eas Godavari: 3

Guntur: 2

Prakasam: 1

West Godavari: 1

Have a look at the total district wise cases, reported across the state till date:

Table: