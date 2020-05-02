AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh to the family of a gram volunteer who breathed her last while on duty during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Village volunteer G Anuradha (26) died of heart attack while distributing old-age pensions in Tumpadu village of Paderu Mandal in Vishakapatnam district.

After reading about the tragic death in newspapers, the Chief Minister has immediately responded and announced the ex-gratia to the kin of the deceased volunteer. YS Jagan also ordered the Visakhapatnam district collector to immediately hand over the amount to the family members. Paderu MLA Kottagulli Bhagya Lakshmi visited the family of Anuradha and handed over an immediate financial assistance of Rs 10,000.

