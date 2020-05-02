AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took special care in arranging buses for the stranded fishermen in Gujarat. YS Jagan understood the plight of fishermen and held talks with Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani.

The migrant fishermen from Andhra Pradesh who work in Gujarat were struck due to the coronavirus lockdown. After the strenuous efforts of the government of Andhra Pradesh, the migrant workers are returning to their native places.

On Friday night nearly 890 workers have reached in 12 buses and the remaining 3,178 workers will be reached to their native places by Saturday. Nearly 4,068 fishermen from Andhra Pradesh who work for boat owners in Gujarat were stranded due to the ongoing nationwide lockdown.

Among the stranded fishermen, the majority of people belong to Srikakulam (2911) followed by Vizianagaram (711), Visakhapatnam (418), East Godavari (13) and West Godavari (1) districts. In the wake of lockdown, the fishermen have faced so many hardships in Gujarat. The Andhra Pradesh state government has released a total of Rs. 3 crore funds for bringing back the stranded fishermen from Gujarat.

Minister of Fisheries and Animal Husbandry, Mopidevi Venkata Ramana Rao welcomed the fishermen at Nidamanuru, near Vijaywada district. He distributed snacks and water bottles to them. He said that they will be given a financial aid of Rs. 2,000.

Earlier at Garikapadu check-post, Krishna district, Government chief whip, MLA Samineni Udaya Bhanu, SP Ravindranatha and various others welcomed them. YSRCP MP Margani Bharat distributed masks to the fishermen.

CM YS Jagan thanked Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani for his help in evacuating fishermen who were stranded in Gujarat. The fishermen who returned to Andhra Pradesh thanked AP CM YS Jagan for helping them out and said that they are in debt to the chief minister.