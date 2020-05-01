AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh , which has already been ranked as the number one state in the entire country in terms of conducting COVID-19 tests, has now reached another important milestone. AP has now created one more record of sorts by conducting more than one lakh COVID-19 tests across the state, according to state health ministry.

In the past 24 hours, the state government has conducted testing on 7,902 samples out of which 60 have tested positive for coronavirus. On an average, AP has carried out 1,919 tests per million population, which is one of the highest in India. AP has tested 1,02,460 people for the dreaded virus as of Friday morning.

Andhra Pradesh reported 60 new COVID-19 positive cases on Friday morning, May 1, taking the state's total count to 1,463. Till now, 403 people have recovered and have been discharged from hospitals. Thirty-three people have died, and currently, there are 1,027 active COVID-19 patients who are undergoing treatment in designated hospitals.

The State’s Medical department released a health bulletin on Friday morning, with a district-wise report on the number of positive cases reported across the state in the past 24 hours.

Out of the 60 newly reported cases, Kurnool continues to maintain a worrisome trend with the highest number of cases at 25. While Guntur district has reported 19 coronavirus positive cases. Kadapa and Anantapur districts have reported Six cases each. Two cases were reported each in West Godavari and Vishakapatnam.

Table: District-wise COVID-19 cases reported in the state till date: