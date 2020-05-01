AMARAVATI: Many parts of the state is likely to receive rainfall or thunderstorms accompanied with gusty winds in the next two days. Rayalaseema and the coastal areas of the state will receive rainfall within the next 48 hours, the Disaster Management department said on Friday.
A low-pressure area lying over the South Andaman Sea and an associated cyclonic circulation is likely to become more marked over South Eastern Bay of Bengal during the next 48 hours, Disaster Management commissioner Kannababu said.
Gusty winds of 30-40 km hr are expected along the coast line.Fishermen have been warned not to venture into the waters.
Temperatures could rise to 41-43 degrees in the next 48 hours in Rayalaseema region, he said, while advising people to remain vigilant and take appropriate safety measures.
