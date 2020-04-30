VISAKHAPATNAM: Even as the Andhra Pradesh State Government is strictly enforcing the lockdown norms to contain the further spread of the coronavirus in the state, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader and former MLA Bandaru Satyanarayana held a party meeting on Wednesday. In defiance of the lockdown rules, the senior TDP leader held a meeting with party workers at Gavara Jaggayya Palem village in Visakhapatnam.

People living in the village strongly condemned the conduct of the party meeting, where a huge crowd of people gathered much against the lockdown rules.

In the meeting, Satyanarayana was seen talking to other TDP activists in a close manner, without following the social distancing rule. This had created panic among the people residing in the surrounding areas, leading to a fear that it could cause the spread of COVID-19 virus, as so many people had gathered under one roof.

Instead of serving people during the crisis time, the TDP leader was seen staying away from such activities and instead was focusing on indulging in political meetings, which were totally inappropriate during the lockdown phase.

Also Read: ‘Mahakavi’ Sri Sri’s Writings Will Continue To Inspire Generations: AP CM YS Jagan