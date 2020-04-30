Breaking news

Amitabh Bachchan confirms news on Twitter. “He’s GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away .. I am destroyed !”

Actor Rishi Kapoor died at 67 after a two-year-long battle with cancer

A 45-day-old - youngest COVID-19 patient from Telangana recovers

Telangana Govt eases out lockdown in rural areas, allows informal industries to function while adhering to guidelines

India’s Hitman Rohit Sharma celebrates 33rd birthday today