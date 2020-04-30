AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister paid rich tributes to 'Mahakavi' Sri Sri on his 110th birth anniversary on Thursday. Taking to twitter, the Chief Minister said that today was the 'Jayanti' of the great poet who hoisted the flag of Telugu poetry through his prolific writings on the world map. YS Jagan said that Sri Sri through his modern writings showed the path that power of poetry can move the world and contribute to the good of society.
Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that his writings continue to be a constant source of inspiration for generations to come , like the ever-glowing flames , he tweeted in Telugu.
Srirangam Srinivasa Rao popularly known as Sri Sri was a modern Telugu poet who write about contemporary issues that affected day to day life of common man.
