KUPPAM: The Andhra Pradesh police have registered a forgery case against Manohar, the personal secretary of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu, in Kuppam constituency of Chittoor district on Wednesday night.

The case was filed based on a complaint from YSR Congress Party leader Kuppam, Vidyasagar, who alleged that Manohar had forged his signature to swindle funds of the Kuppam branch of the Chittoor District Cooperative Central Bank (DCCB). The case was registered under Sections 420, 468 and 471 of Indian Penal Court (IPC).

After the YSRCP formed the government in the state under the chief ministership of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, a detailed inquiry was ordered into the allegations of misuse of funds in the Kuppam branch of Chittoor DCCB. During the inquiry, officials detected the diversion and swindling of bank funds to the tune of Rs. 2.97 crores.

These funds were meant to be distributed as loans for beneficiaries associated with the agriculture sector. But as it turned out, the money was illegally diverted as loans into fake accounts of ineligible persons based on the recommendation of Chandrababu Naidu’s personal secretary Manohar. YSRCP leader Vidyasagar alleged in his complaint that Manohar had willfully forged his signature and swindled the money.

Despite the loan scam of Manohar coming to the fore, the officials of the Chittoor DCCB’s Kuppam branch are scratching their heads on how to recover the funds.

Also Read: Stringent Action Against Those Who Obstruct COVID-19 Victims’ Cremation: YS Jagan