AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh reported 71 new coronavirus positive cases on Thursday morning, April 30. With this, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the state reached 1,403. For the past 24 hours, AP government conducted testing on 6,497 samples out of which 71 tested positive for the coronavirus.

Till now, 321 people have recovered, and death toll due to the virus remains at 31 in the state. Currently, there are 1,051 active COVID-19 patients who are undergoing treatment in designated hospitals.

The State’s Medical department released a health bulletin on Wednesday morning, with a district-wise report on number of positive cases reported across the state in the past 24 hours.

Out of the 71 newly reported cases, Kurnool district tops with 43 positive cases. While Krishna district has reported 10 coronavirus positive cases. Kadapa and Guntur districts have reported four cases each. Three cases were reported each in Chittoor and Anantapur district. East Godavari and Nellore reported two cases each respectively.

Table: District-wise COVID-19 cases reported in the state till date: