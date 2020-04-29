AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday directed the officials to provide a financial assistance of Rs 2,000 to the fishermen who are being shifted back to the state after getting stuck in Gujarat due to the lockdown. The officials informed the chief minister that the process of shifting the fishermen from Gujarat to Andhra Pradesh by special buses had already begun. Their food and transportation needs are also being taken care of, officials said.

The chief minister was also apprised of the coronavirus scenario in the state. Andhra Pradesh recorded 75 new cases in the last 24 hours. About 27 of the 29 new cases reported in Guntur district are from Narasaroapet following which the containment measures are being enforced strictly in this area, the officials informed YS Jagan.

The positivity per cent of COVID-19 in the state is only 1.51 as compared to the countrywide percentage of 3.84, the officials said. In the last 24 hours, 7,727 tests had been conducted in the state. Of them, 70 per cent of tests were done in red zones. So far, 88,061 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the state, the authorities informed.

Officials said that the clusters have been categorised as ‘very active’, ‘active’ and ‘dormant’.

Clusters which have reported cases in the last five days are considered as very active. It is reported that there are 76 very active clusters in the state. And the clusters which have not reported cases in the last 5 to 14 days are designated as active clusters while those that have not reported any cases from the last 14 to 28 days are classified as dormant clusters, the officials said.

Officials also said that the steps have been taken to set up laboratories in all the districts of the state.

On the other hand, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the officials to implement telemedicine effectively in the state.

Also Read: AP: 3rd Instalment Of Free Rice To White Card Holders Begins On Wednesday