AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh reported 73 new COVID-19 positive cases till Wednesday morning, April 29. With this, the total number of coronavirus positive cases in the state rose to 1,332. Till now, 287 people have recovered, and 31 people have died due to the coronavirus in the state. Currently, there are 1,014 active Coronavirus patients who are undergoing treatment in designated hospitals.

The State’s Medical department released a health bulletin on Wednesday morning, with a district-wise report on number of positive cases reported across the state in the past 24 hours.

Out of the 73 newly reported cases, Guntur district tops with 29 positive cases. While Krishna district has reported 13 coronavirus positive cases, Kurnool followed with 11 fresh cases. Anantapur, Kadapa and Praksam districts have reported four cases each. Three cases were reported in chittoor district and West Godavari recorded two positive cases. East Godavari, Srikakulam and Vishakapatnam have reported one case each respectively.

For the past 24 hours, AP government conducted testing on 7727 samples out of which 73 tested positive for COVID-19.

Table: Have a look at the district-wise COVID-19 cases reported in the state till date: