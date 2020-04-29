AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh government on Wednesday released a set of additional guidelines with regard to lockdown relaxations in accordance with the directives of the Central government. The new guidelines were formulated based on inputs and instructions from Union Home Minister Amit Shah during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s video-conference meeting with the chief ministers of the state.

The new guidelines for lockdown relaxations are as follows:

►Agricultural and Horticulture activities can be taken up without any restrictions.

►All the Agro based companies related to plantation, processing, packing and marketing can continue with their works.

►All the economic activities can be resumed in the state.

►All the works related to rural construction, including construction of power lines and telecom cables will be permitted.

►E-commerce companies can kick-start their works with required permissions.

►Migrant workers are permitted to work in any area within the state.

► All the bookshops and electrical-related small shops can be excluded from lockdown and can continue their business operations.

►All the small grocery shops, mini market complexes can be opened excluding shopping malls.

► A separate standard operating procedure (SOP) for ships.

