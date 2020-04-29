AMARAVATI:Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a detailed review of Polavaram project construction works at a meeting here on Wednesday.

Officials, on this occasion, brought to the notice of the chief minister about the delay in construction works as there was no supply of steel and cement due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the consequent lockdown across the country.

With the resumption in supplies of steel and cement now, the situation has improved a bit since April 20, the officials told YS Jagan.

While directing the officials about the measures to be taken in this regard, AP CM asked them to ensure that the supply of construction material such as steel and cement is not affected. Efforts should be made to complete the spillway works of Polavaram project by the end of June 2020, the chief minister ordered.

YS Jagan also directed the officials present at the meeting to evacuate on war-footing the families that were displaced by the floods last year and rehabilitate them.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy also reviewed the construction works of other prestigious projects like Avuku Tunnel 2, Valigonda, Nellore Barrage, Sangam Barrage and Vamsadhara-Nagavali linkages, which were prioritised by the state government.

The Chief Minister ordered the authorities to complete the projects within the stipulated time. The officials informed the chief minister that these six projects would be completed and commissioned in 2020 itself, as planned.

Irrigation Minister Anil Kumar Yadav, special chief secretary Ananya Das and other senior officials attended the meeting. Collectors of East Godavari and West Godavari collector Murali and Mutyala Raju also virtually took part in the meeting through video-conferencing.

