SSC Exams in AP Only 2 Weeks After Lockdown Relaxation: Minister

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Education Minister Adimulapu Suresh on Tuesday clarified that the 10th standard examinations would be conducted only two weeks after the lockdown restrictions are relaxed. The minister took part in a video-conference meeting held by Union Human Resources Development Minister Pokhriyal Nishank with Education Ministers and secretaries of all states on Tuesday.

Suresh clarifying the state government's stand on the crucial examinations that were suspended midway due to the lockdown, brought about the much-needed clarity in the wake of speculation on the possible timing of the resumption of the SSC examinations.

The Union minister, while speaking about online and digital classes to the students, suggested to states to step up education through online platforms due to the uncertainty created by the Coronavirus pandemic. He also mooted extension of the mid-day meal scheme to summer as well.

In this context, AP Minister Suresh informed the meeting that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had already brought in key changes in the mid-day meal concept by introducing 'Jagananna Gorumudda' scheme. He said that Andhra Pradesh is the first state in the country to implement the mid-day meal scheme even to 9th and 10th grade students.

The minister appealed to the Union Minister to sanction more Kasturbha Gandhi Balika Vidyalayas (KGBV) and model schools to the state.

"We are also conducting online classes to students through radio and Doordarshan in the state," the minister informed. Adimulapu Suresh also used this occasion to urge Union Minister of State for Human Resources Development and IT Dhotre Sanjay Shyam Rao to strengthen the basic educational infrastructure in the state.

A calendar for the upcoming academic year will be released soon, the minister said.

As part of technical education, Doordarshan is providing online education to students through a programme, named 'Vidyamrutam' and 'Vidyakalasam' on All India Radio, Minister Suresh said.

