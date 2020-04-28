TADEPALLI: Andhra Pradesh is the only state in the country where the government machinery is purchasing the farm produce and thereby ensuring appropriate support price to the farming community, AP Agriculture Mission Vice-Chairman MVS Nagi Reddy has said.

Addressing the media here on Tuesday, Nagi Reddy said that keeping in view the hardships of the farmers and for their convenience, a large number of Rythu Bazaars had been opened all across the state. The YSRCP leader’s assertions came in the wake of a negative campaign by the opposition Telugu Desam Party in this regard. He lashed out at the TDP leaders for making false claims that there is no support price for farm produce in the state. He particularly came down heavily on Chandrababu Naidu’s son Nara Lokesh for his attempts to paint the government in bad light. “Lokesh, who has no knowledge what so ever of agriculture and farming, is now dashing off letters on the farmers issues. This is ridiculous,” Nagi Reddy commented.

He also took Chandrababu Naidu to task, accusing the TDP chief of never making an attempt to address the concerns of farmers during the dime a dozen cabinet meetings he held under his rule. Not willing to stop at that, the YSRCP leader sought to remind the TDP leaders that it was Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who cleared Rs 1,100 crores of input subsidy, which Chandrababu Naidu refused to pay to the farmers during the previous regime.

Nagi Reddy said that the food-grain production in the state had risen by 14.70 per cent since the time YS Jagan Mohan Reddy assumed power as the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh.

