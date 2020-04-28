SRIKAKULAM: On Monday afternoon a boat arrived at Donkuru coast in Ichchapuram mandal,in Srikakulam district of Andhra Pradesh with five fishermen on board. Rural SI K Lakshmi registered a case against them and sent them to the local Model School which was converted into a quarantine centre. The migrant fishermen said that they had bought a boat for Rs 1,80,000 along with 29 fishermen who hailed from Gopalapatnam, Swarnapuram and Ramayapatnamin the state of Odisha from their Chennai counterparts and had left Chennai on March 23 to avoid the lockdown. Nine fishermen from Donkuru arrived at the Odisha port along with migrant fishermen from Odisha's Swarnapuram village on Saturday night.The were sent to a quarantine facilty there by the local police.

Meanwhile three fishermen on board a mechanised boat arrived from Chennai off the coast of Peddakarrivaniplem at Kaviti Mandal. They were taken into custody by the police and revenue officials. They had apparently left for Chennai on the night of the 22nd of this month along with five fishermen from Ichchapuram mandal. Police and revenue authorities who were safe guarding the Pukkallapalem and Kothapalem coast lines spotted these fishermen with the help of binoculars.

The fishermen who realized that there were police on the shores, told the fisherman who were to reach Peddakarrivanipalem to jump off the boat The three of them jumped off the boat just kilometre before the coast and reached the shore. Local police who were already waiting there, took them into custody and rushed them to the quarantine centre in Rajapuram.

Meanwhile eighteen fishermen aboard a boat from Chennai landed on the coast of Peddakarrivanipale on Monday night. They were sent to a quarantine facility at the BC hostels there.

Meanwhile, fishermen villages on the AP coast are fearing the exodus of migrant fishermen from different States which is continuing unabated from April 18.

Srikakulam, along with Vizianagaram are the three districts in the State that have not recorded even one coronavirus case in the past few days. Police are manning the check-posts to maintain 24x7 vigil along the coast to prevent unauthorised entry of fishermen from other States who are defying the lockdown guidelines.

