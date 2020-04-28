NARASARAOPET: Guntur District collector Samuel Anand Kumar announced a 2-day complete lockdown in Narasaraopet Revenu Division from April 29th to 30th. This was annouced after 23 persons tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, increasing the total number coronavirus patients to 73 here.

Chilakaluripet, Nadendla, Edlapadu, Narasaraopet, Rompicherla, Nakerikallu, Vinukonda, Savalyapuram, Epuru, Nuzendla, Bollapalli mandals fall under Narasaraopet revenue division which will come under the 48-hour lockdown purview.

The collector asked the people to purchase essential commodities on Tuesday and Wednesday while following social distancing rules, to ensure stock supply for the coming two days.

Officials in Narasaraopet were asked to intensify door-to-door survey to identify primary and secondary contacts of the positive patients during the complete lockdown.

Anand Kumar asked people to adhere to the lockdown norms and warned that stringent action would be taken against violators.

Health and medical department officials have shifted more than 300 primary and secondary contacts of the positive patients to quarantine centres. Meanwhile, the number of positive patients rose to 254 in Guntur district on Tuesday. As many as eight positive patients have died in the district, as per the official health bulletin.

