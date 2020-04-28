AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Government headed by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has released Rs. 3 Crore for the safe return of 5,000 Andhra fishermen who were stranded in Gujarat, due to the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.

The Chief Minister has also instructed the state officials to take necessary action for the immediate evacuation of the fishermen from Gujarat. YS Jagan had earlier issued orders to state officials to distribute Rs 4,000 each to the families of the stranded fishermen.

Chief Minister has also spoke to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and sought her help, to bring the fishermen back to AP. The Finance Minister has responded positively to YS Jagan's request and assured him of the safe return of Andhra fishermen stranded in Gujarat.

Earlier, YS Jagan also spoke to Gujarat’s Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and sought his help to bring back the state’s fishermen stranded in Gujarat, by sea. Gujarat’s Chief Minister acknowledged YS Jagan’s request and had agreed to send the fishermen back. Rupani also assured AP CM over providing of all the food and accommodation to the fishermen.

