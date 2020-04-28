NELLORE: To pre-empt the risk of healthcare professionals treating COVID-19 infected persons, getting exposed to the killer virus, Andhra Pradesh Medical department officials began deploying Robots. These robots will be used for the service of COVID-19 patients kept in the isolation wards of government run hospitals.

As a pilot project, the State government has started using robotic services in Nellore district COVID-19 hospital. This will be subsequently extended to other regional COVID-19 care centres in all the district hospitals.

Nizamuddin, the Nellore district manager of NGO, Helping Hand foundation, has formally handed over the Robo to the government authorities and gave a detailed demo on its functionalities, instruction and working manual. COVID-19 special IAS officer Ram Gopal, collector Seshagiri Babu and JC Dr Vinod Kumar and other officials attended this demo and appreciated the efforts of the foundation.

Officials said the robot can deliver up to 40 kgs of medicines and food in one go to COVID-19 patients. Nizamuddin said that they would also provide two more Robots to treat COVID-19 patients in the district hospitals.

