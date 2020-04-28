AMARAVATI: As per the Health Bulletin released on Tuesday morning, the total number of positive COVID-19 cases in the state of Andhra Pradesh now stands at 1,250. Out of the 5783 samples tested in the last 24 hours, 82 positive cases were recorded, it said. Around 258 people were discharged and more than 970 people were being treated for the coronavirus. No deaths were reported in the past three days.

Meanwhile Kurnool district continues to top the list in the State with 332 cases.Out of the 82 cases the maximum number of cases were reported from Kurnool, which was at 40.

Check out the district-wise list of cases here: