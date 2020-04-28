AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday launched ‘Jagannana Vidya Deevena’ scheme at his camp office cum residence in Tadepalli. With this, the chief minister has not only proved that he is a leader firmly committed to students’ fees reimbursement but also added one more feather in his fabled cap of electoral promises that he has been fulfilling despite steep fiscal challenges ever since he assumed power of the state.

The scheme will provide financial assistance to nearly 14 lakh students across the state. Formally launching the scheme,YS Jagan released funds to the tune of Rs 4 Crore towards the 100-percent fee reimbursement for students.

The State government has also released pending fee dues to various colleges to the tune of Rs 1,880 crores which the previous dispensation led by Telugu Desam Party Chief N Chandrababu Naidu had grossly ignored during his regime. Soon after launching the scheme, YS Jagan held a video conference with several students from various districts of the state and interacted with them.

‘Jagannana Vidya Deevena’ scheme is one YS Jagan’s 'Navaratnalu', the basket of flagship schemes now being implemented by the AP government and attracted nationwide attention. The objective of the scheme is to ensure that students from lower-income households get financial assistance for their hostel and mess charges besides their tuition fees. The money will be directly credited into the accounts of the mothers of the students in four instalments each year.

If the parents have paid the college fees for the 2019-20 academic year, the State Ministry of Education has advised the parents in such cases to approach the college management and claim the refund of fee paid, by April. Parents can also get reimbursement of fees if they had paid to colleges an amount of Rs 35,000 for the academic years 2018–19 and 2019–20.

Also Read: AP Govt Releases Rs. 3 Crore To Get AP Fishermen Back To State