KADAPA: Lockdown is driving everyone crazy and to do things out of the box. While the celebrities are thriving on this idle time to dish out loads of fun content for their fans through videos, a few ordinary folks too are proving that they are no less. Be it emulating or the need of the hour, now even common people started opting for the trend of getting their hair cut by their life partners during the crippling time of lockdown.

A housewife in Rajampet of Kadapa district has shared a picture of her personally taking to the scissors and giving a neat haircut to her husband. Since the time she posted on social media the picture of her husband sincerely bowing to her and getting her hair cut, it has been going viral with many seeing her no less than a celebrity.

Already, Bollywood Actress Anushka Sharma turned a hair-stylist for her husband Virat kohli. The video that she shared of Kohli's new look after the hair cut nearly jammed the Internet. Recently, Telangana Chief Minister KCR's daughter Kalvakuntla Kavitha spiced up the hair cut challenge when she trolled her brother KT Rama Rao asking him; “When will you give a chance to my sister-in-law (KTR’s wife) to style your hair?”



This funny quip from Kavitha came when a man on Twitter questioned KTR as to “when will the Telangana government open saloons in the state, or else my wife is eagerly waiting to style my hair?” KTR replied to this in a hilarious way, stating that he should give his wife a chance to style his hair. This is when Kavitha jumped in and posed the funny question to her minister-brother.

Also Read: Wheel Of Economy Will Run Again With Lockdown Relaxations: Kishan Reddy