AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy informed officials that the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, assured him of the safe return of the Andhra fisherman stranded in Gujarat. The Chief Minister stated this on Sunday during a review meeting held with officials over the COVID-19 preventive measures taken in the State.

About 5,000 fishermen from Andhra Pradesh were left stranded off the coast of the state of Gujarat due to the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown.

He said that he had telephoned the Finance Minister who is also the nodal officer for the State and informed her that senior IAS officer Satish Chandra was designated to look into the issue on behalf of the State Government. The Union minister said that she had also assigned an officer from her office to coordinate with the State to rescue the fishermen.

YS Jagan said that she has promised to make appropriate efforts to bring the fishermen back to AP. The ship, which has to ferry the fishermen by sea route, has to obtain clearances from the Union Home Ministry and other offices. This process could take time is what the officials told the Chief Minister, hence the delay.

Meanwhile, Fisheries Minister Mopidevi Venkataramana told reporters in Guntur district that the fishermen in Gujarat were being taken care of with the support of the Gujarat Government. The Chief Minister had also issued orders to give Rs 4,000 each to the families of the stranded fisherman in the State.

Earlier YS Jagan Mohan Reddy called upon Chief Minister of Gujarat Vijay Rupani and urged him to ensure all possible assistance to state’s fishermen who are stranded in Gujarat due to the ongoing lockdown to contain the spread of Coronavirus.

Vijay Rupani responded positively to YS Jagan’s request and assured him of all possible help. He promised that their government would provide food and accommodation to the AP’s fishermen besides helping them out with essential commodities during this crisis time.

