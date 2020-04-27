KURNOOL: "Six members from my family have tested positive for coronavirus," Kurnool YSRCP MP Dr S Sanjeev Kumar informed on Sunday. He stated this while speaking to reporters in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh.

Dr Sanjeev Kumar said that all the family members who tested positive for COVID-19, were kept in an isolation ward at the Government General Hospital in Kurnool. Kumar said that his father Srirangam (83) who tested positive had turned critical and was sent to Hyderabad for treatment. Five members including his two brothers, their wives all of whom were doctors were residing at Narasingaraopeta of Kurnool, also tested positive for the virus. He informed that the private clinics run by his brothers were shut for one-and-a-half months. The MP said that their health condition was stable as of now.

Kumar said that the AP state government is providing all the required medication to them, and expressed hope they would recover soon following the treatment at state run hospital.

Speaking about the coronavirus preventive measures in the Kurnool district, MP said that people need not worry about the COVID-19, as the state government is effectively taking all the measures to control the spread of virus, and has taken massive testing process for the early detection of the virus.

''Unlike in other countries like America and Spain in India we are using BCG Vaccine for treating COVID-19 patients, which will improve the immunity power of the people against the novel coronavirus and in turn reduce the risk of death due to COVID-19,'' he said.

He further opined that lock-down restrictions should be extended in the worst affected areas of the state, and restriction can be lifted in Green Zone in different phases.Dr Sanjeev Kumar is a urologist along with his wife who is also a practising doctor.

On the other hand, four staff members including the chief security officer and nursing staff working at the Raj Bhavan tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

