GUNTUR: In the holy month of Ramzan amid the coronavirus pandemic, a picture of a police officer on lockdown enforcement duty offering prayers on road while other police personnel standing guard in Guntur has won netizens hearts.

The video has surfaced on social media now, while the picture was shot on Sunday, according to media reports.

According to reports, the man is identified as Karremulla Assistant Sub Inspector posted at Lalapet police station of Guntur city working to enforce strict lockdown in the city to contain the spread of the highly infectious COVID-19.

In the photo, the ASI, on duty is seen getting down on his knees and offering prayers during the month of Ramzan.

Have a look at the post: