AMARAVATI: As a part of the anti-COVID-19 measures, the Andhra Pradesh state government has released data on the worst affected mandals in each district of the state. The move is aimed at creating awareness among the people over the prevailing situation in their area. With the announcement of these worst-affected mandals, the state government also intends to make sure that people residing in those areas to stay strictly confined to their homes by following all the precautionary measures like social distancing and wearing masks.

Andhra Pradesh has reported 80 new coronavirus on Monday. With this, the total number of cases touched 1,177. Till now, 235 patients were discharged and the death toll is at 31. Currently, there are 911 active COVID-19 patients who are undergoing treatment in designated hospitals.

Have a look at the district-wise worst-affected mandals in AP.

1) Kurnool

Kurnool reported a total of 292 cases till Monday. Currently there are 252 active cases in the district and 31 patients discharged. Nine deaths were reported till now.

Worst Affected Mandals: