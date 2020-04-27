AMARAVATI: As a part of the anti-COVID-19 measures, the Andhra Pradesh state government has released data on the worst affected mandals in each district of the state. The move is aimed at creating awareness among the people over the prevailing situation in their area. With the announcement of these worst-affected mandals, the state government also intends to make sure that people residing in those areas to stay strictly confined to their homes by following all the precautionary measures like social distancing and wearing masks.
Andhra Pradesh has reported 80 new coronavirus on Monday. With this, the total number of cases touched 1,177. Till now, 235 patients were discharged and the death toll is at 31. Currently, there are 911 active COVID-19 patients who are undergoing treatment in designated hospitals.
Have a look at the district-wise worst-affected mandals in AP.
1) Kurnool
Kurnool reported a total of 292 cases till Monday. Currently there are 252 active cases in the district and 31 patients discharged. Nine deaths were reported till now.
Worst Affected Mandals:
2) Guntur
Guntur recorded a total of 237 cases till Monday. Currently there are 200 active cases in the district and 29 patients were discharged. Eight deaths were reported till now.
Worst Affected Mandals: Tweet:
3) Krishna
Krishna threw up a total of 210 cases till Monday. As of now, there are 173 active cases in the district and 29 patients were discharged. Eight deaths were reported till now.
Worst Affected Mandals:
4) Chittoor
Krishna reported a total of 73 cases till Monday. There are 57 active cases in the district and 16 patients were discharged. No deaths reported till now.
Worst Affected Mandals:
5) Nellore
Nellore registered a total of 79 cases till Monday. About 54 active cases were reported in the district and 23 patients have been discharged. Two deaths were reported till now.
Worst Affected Mandals:
6) Kadapa
Kadapa reported a total of 58 cases till Monday. Currently there are 30 active cases in the district and 28 patients were discharged. No deaths were reported till now.
Worst Affected Mandals:
7) Prakasam
Prakasam recorded a total of 56 cases till Monday. Currently there are 33 active cases in the district while 23 patients were discharged. No deaths were reported till now.
Worst Affected Mandals:
8) Anantapur
Anantapur reported a total of 53 cases till Monday. Currently, there are 35 active cases in the district and 14 patients had been discharged. Four deaths were reported till now.
Worst Affected Mandals:
9) West Godavari
West Godavari reported a total of 54 cases till Monday. Currently there are 43 active cases in the district and 11 patients discharged. no deaths were reported till now.
Worst Affected Mandals:
10) East Godavari
East Godavari reported a total of 39 cases till Monday. Currently there are 27 active cases in the district and 12 patients were discharged. No deaths were reported till now.
Worst Affected Mandals:
11) Vishakapatnam
Vishakapatnam reported a total of 22 cases till Monday. Currently there are 3 active cases in the district and 19 patients have been discharged. No deaths were reported till now.
Worst Affected Mandals:
12) Srikakulam
Srikakulam reported a total of four cases till Monday. Currently there are 4 active cases. No deaths were reported till now.
Worst Affected Mandals: