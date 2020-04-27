AMARAVATI: As per the latest health bulletin released on Monday, 80 new cases were registered in past 24 hours in the state of Andhra Pradesh. The total number of cases touched 1,177, with 911 active cases: Around 235 patients were discharged and the death toll was at 31.

Kurnool continues to top the list with 292 COVID-19 cases, followed by Guntur with 237 and Krishna with 210 cases.

Anantapur, Chittoor, East Godavari, Kadapa, Prakasam , Srikakulam,Visakhpatnam and Vizianagaram have not reported any coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours.

Out of the new positibe cases registered four staff members of the Raj Bhavan had tested positive for the virus , the AP health department stated.

Check out the district wise list of cases