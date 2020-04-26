VISAKHAPATNAM: Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and heavy winds are expected at speed of 40-50 km/hr along the coastal line of Andhra Pradesh, disaster management commissioner Kannababu said on Sunday.
A low-pressure area where the air pressure is lower than the surrounding, leading to a stronger cyclonic circulation is forecast to form over the South-eastern Bay of Bengal in May, he said.
Temperatures could rise to 41-43 degrees in the next 48 hours in Rayalaseema region, he said, while advising people to remain vigilant and take appropriate safety measures.
Thunderstorm, Heavy Winds Predicted Along AP Coast
VISAKHAPATNAM: Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and heavy winds are expected at speed of 40-50 km/hr along the coastal line of Andhra Pradesh, disaster management commissioner Kannababu said on Sunday.
Related stories
Andhra pradesh
Police, Health Care, Sanitation Workers To Get Full Salaries For April: AP Govt
The remaining Govt. employees will be paid half the salary like last month. The Finance department issued the orders to this effect on Sunday.
Andhra pradesh
COVID-19 Treatment In AP:AIIMS Mangalagiri Gets Approval For Plasma Therapy
All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Mangalagiri has got Centre’s approval for Plasma Therapy to treat COVID-19 patients on Sunday.
Andhra pradesh
AP Health Dept Launches ‘COVID-19 AP PHARMACY’ App
As a part of its efforts to contain the spread of Coronavirus, Andhra Pradesh Medical and Health Department on Saturday launched a COVID-19 AP PHARMACY mobile application (app).
Andhra pradesh
Tenali Art Teacher Pays Tribute To AP CM YS Jagan With 12,012-Ft Painting
Popular for art and culture which are deeply rooted in this soil, Tenali is often referred to as ‘Andhra Paris