VISAKHAPATNAM: Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and heavy winds are expected at speed of 40-50 km/hr along the coastal line of Andhra Pradesh, disaster management commissioner Kannababu said on Sunday.



A low-pressure area where the air pressure is lower than the surrounding, leading to a stronger cyclonic circulation is forecast to form over the South-eastern Bay of Bengal in May, he said.



Temperatures could rise to 41-43 degrees in the next 48 hours in Rayalaseema region, he said, while advising people to remain vigilant and take appropriate safety measures.