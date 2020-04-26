GUNTUR: A fitting tribute in the form of a massive painting is being planned in Tenali at Guntur district, for Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday. In recognition of his hard work and concerted efforts to mitigate the spread of coronavirus in the State that will stand as an inspiration to the world, a massive painting measuring 12,012 square feet will be painted at the local Municipal Market in Tenali.

Popular for art and culture which are deeply rooted in this soil, Tenali is often referred to as ‘Andhra Paris', and also because three canals pass through this municipality.

Tenali Municipal school art teacher T. Vijay Prakash, along with other teachers, conceived the idea behind this painting as a tribute to the AP Chief Minister. NCC officials Bellamkonda Venkat, Puli Bhaskar and Parisa Sardar are also joining hands to be a part of creating this painting.

Another important aspect they say is that the painting is 78 feet long and 154 feet wide will be completed in a record 50 hours.

The team is expressing confidence that this massive painting of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will set a record of sorts.Meanwhile the outline work of the painting was also already started on Saturday.

