AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh Government issued a clarification about the April month salaries to be disbursed to government employees following the lockdown. The State Government has decided to pay 100 per cent salary to the police force, healthcare and medical workers and sanitation workers who are at the forefront of the fight against the deadly coronavirus and will be prioritised during disbursal of salaries for the month of April.

The remaining Govt. employees will be paid half the salary like last month. The Finance department issued the orders to this effect on Sunday.

The Government has also decided to pay full pension amount to government pensioners this month. It may be recollected that they were paid only 50 per cent of the pension amount last month.

In the first week of April, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy decided to exempt all the police personnel, employees of the medical and health department including doctors and paramedical staff in various government hospitals and also ground staff working in the sanitation wings of the municipalities and municipal corporations from the “salary deferment” order. The employees who are working round-the-clock, risking their lives in the present scenario and hence, their services should be acknowledged, a release from the AP CMO said.

