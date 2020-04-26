AMARAVATI: In a very shocking incident, a bored truck driver's efforts to pass time during this lockdown period by indulging in a game of cards with his friends and neighbours resulted in the infection of coronavirus in 24 people.

The incident took place in Krishna Lanka locality, Vijayawada city in Andhra Pradesh. A social grouping for killing time by another truck driver in Karmika Nagar resulted in 15 people infected with COVID-19 infection.

Krishna district collector Md Imtiaz said that these two instances accounted for about 40 cases in the city in the last couple of days. More than 100 cases have been registered in Vijaywada so far and it is one of the major hotspots of coronavirus in Andhra Pradesh.

Coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh have crossed the 1000 mark and 31 people have died. After Kurnool and Guntur districts, the number of corona positive cases are increasing in Krishna district. The government of Andhra Pradesh is taking all the measures to control the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

