MANGALAGIRI: All India Institute Of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Mangalagiri has got Centre's approval for Plasma Therapy to treat COVID-19 patients on Sunday.

In the plasma therapy, blood is collected from the patients who recovered from COVID-19.The plasma from their blood is then separated and then administered to patients who were suffering from the virus..

It is learnt that State Health Department submitted a letter to Centre to set up the Centre for Excellence in Immunotherapy and Pharmacotherapy at AIIMS Mangalagiri.

An executive committee with five doctors and a technical committee with six doctors were appointed in this regard. The Centre has directed the government to set up a laboratory as soon as possible amid the spread of coronavirus in the state.

As per reports, a 49-year-old man who was administered convalescent plasma therapy at a private hospital in Delhi has fully recovered and was discharged on Sunday.

Coronavirus cases continued their surge in the state with 81 new cases reported on Sunday, taking the tally to 1097.

Of them, 231 patients have cured and discharged as of now. 31 people succumbed to COVID-19. There are 835 active cases in the state.

Also Read: COVID-19: Telangana Gets Permission For Plasma Therapy