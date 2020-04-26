AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh state government has issued orders for the construction of two large scale industries in Anantapur. The State government has signed an MoU with Veera Vahana Udyog Private Limited for setting up of an electric bus manufacturing unit in Anantapur district. The development activities of Andhra Pradesh Aerospace & Defence Electronics Park will also start very soon in the state.

The GO which has been passed for setting up KIA motors in Ananthapur has been a hindrance for the remaining industries. In 2017, the government has issued a GO No.151, stating that no industries that cause pollution should be constructed within the surrounding 10 km of Anantapur district.

Andhra Pradesh's special chief secretary for industries and commerce Rajat Bhargava issued orders on Saturday, exempting these two industries which the Andhra Pradesh government has already decided to set up in the state.

Kia Motors' unit in Anantapur started operations in 2019 with an estimated investment of nearly Rs 14,000 crore. Veer Vahan Udyoj would invest Rs 1,000 crore in the first phase on the plant, spread over 120 acres, that would have a production capacity of 3,000 buses per annum.

Andhra Pradesh Aerospace & Defence Electronics Park (AP-ADE Park) will be set up in 264 acres “Innovation led Manufacturing Cluster” focused on Aerospace, Defence & Electronics.

