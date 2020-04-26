AMARAVATI: As a part of its efforts to contain the spread of Coronavirus, Andhra Pradesh Medical and Health Department on Saturday launched a COVID-19 AP PHARMACY mobile application (app).

It issued directions to the medical shop owners to register the details of the persons visiting their stores who show symptoms of fever, respiratory illnesses, related to the coronavirus through this app.

It is also said that the persons will be treated if they bring it to the notice of the concerned health officials in their area.

Medical shop owners are required to download app from Google play store to log in to the app through their mobile number and the medical shop identification number should be entered upon login, the department mentioned.

The department also appealed the medical shop owners to cooperate with the government in its battle against COVID-19 in the state.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh stood first in COVID-19 testing in the country as of now.

