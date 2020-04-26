AMARAVATI: Coronavirus cases continued their upward surge in Andhra Pradesh with 81 more positive cases reported on Sunday afternoon, taking the total to 1097 cases as per the latest health bulletin.

At the same time, 231 patients recovered and were discharged, 31 people died of the COVID-19 virus. More than 835 active cases were being treated presently.

Kurnool district continued to top the list with 279 cases, Guntur with 214 cases and Krishna district with 177 coronavirus cases.

Check out the latest figures here: