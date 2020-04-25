HYDERABAD: Pathapatnam, a town in Srikakulam district has tightened lockdown measures after three persons tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. Srikakulam was initially categorised as a green zone.

It is reported that 1 person tested negative after being under home quarantine for 28 days. Three of his family members later tested positive on Saturday.

Authorities were alarmed and necessary steps are being taken to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the town. All the primary contacts have been identified, Srikakulam collector J Nivas said.

Twenty Seven villages in Pathapatnam have enforced stricter lockdown rules as a measure to contain the virus.

