AMARAVATI: AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that there is a need to improve the infrastructure in the health sector to combat pandemics like COVID-19.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting on the measures being enforced in the state to curb the spread of coronavirus.

On this occasion, he made a special mention of the village clinics and commended them for ‘playing a major role in combating this pandemic’. In this context, the chief minister also ordered the setting up of laboratories in all the districts. He also directed the authorities to appoint a special officer to particularly focus on the situation in Srikakulam district, which had been a green zone until three COVID-19 cases were reported on Saturday.

Officials informed CM YS Jagan that a total of 6,928 tests were conducted on Friday. As of now, 61,266 tests have been conducted in Andhra Pradesh, which eventually tops the list of states for most number of COVID-19 tests. The officials apprised the chief minister of the fact that the state could achieve this with the conduct of ‘1,147 tests per million’ population.

Speaking about telemedicine, the chief minister advised the medical experts available on this service to not just confine themselves to prescribing the medicines to the callers. Instead, they should also make sure that the medicines reach the patients in time.

YS Jagan also directed the officials to ensure Industries and other agricultural activities are also carried out unhindered. This could be made possible by maintaining social distancing in non-hotspot areas in accordance with the central government guidelines.

Deputy Chief Minister Alla Nani, Ministers Botsa Satyanarayana and Kurasala Kanna Babu, Chief Secretary Neelam Sawhney and Special Chief Secretary (Health) KS Jawahar Reddy were also present at this meeting.

