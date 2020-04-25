AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh reported 61 new coronavirus positive cases and two deaths in the last 24 hours till Saturday morning, April 25. With this, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the state reached 1,016. The latest COVID-19 deaths were reported from Kurnool and Krishna district. Till now, 171 people have recovered and have been discharged. About 31 people have died due to the virus in the state. Currently, there are 814 active COVID-19 patients who are undergoing treatment in the designated hospitals.

Srikakulam district, which has so far remained free from the pandemic of the killer virus, also reported its first cases on Friday. Blowing a hole into its clean reputation, as many as three COVID-19 cases were reported in the district. This leaves its neighbour Vizianagaram as the only district in Andhra Pradesh to remain virus-free.

The State’s Medical department released a health bulletin on Friday, with a district-wise report on the number positive cases from across the state in the past 24 hours. Out of the 61 newly reported cases since Friday, Krishna district tops the list with 25 positive cases while Kurnool has reported 14 cases. They are followed by Anantapur with five fresh cases. Both Nellore and Kadapa districts have reported four cases each and three cases each were reported in East Godavari, Guntur and Srikakulam districts.

For the past 24 hours, the AP government has conducted testing on 6,928 samples out of which 61 tested positive for COVID-19.