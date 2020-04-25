KURNOOL: The Andhra Pradesh government has sounded a high alert in Kurnool, Guntur, Chittoor and Krishna. This is because these districts have been witnessing a surge in COVID-19 positive cases by the day. The positive cases in all these four districts contribute to 66% of the total cases reported across the state till now.

Added to that, the state has also reported 61 new coronavirus positive cases till Saturday morning, April 25, taking the total number of positive case in the state to 1016.

Here is a count of reported positive cases from these four districts in the last 24 hours,

*Kurnool district reported 14 positive cases, total cases in the district reached 275

*Guntur district reported 3 positive cases, total cases in the district reached 209

*Krishna district reported 25 positive cases, total cases in the district reached 127

*Chittoor district reported no COVID-19 positive case from Friday night, total cases in the district reached 73

The State’s officials urged the public staying in these red zones to confine themselves to their houses. They wer also asked to strictly follow lockdown rules and other preventive measures like social distancing and using face masks. The government will take care of all the essentials like food, medicines for the public staying in these red zones. Gram volunteers will help to deliver essentials to the public in these red zones, at their doorstep.

For the past 24 hours, the AP government has conducted tests on 6928 samples out of which 61 were tested positive for COVID-19.

