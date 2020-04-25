AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a review meeting over the progress of the Nadu-Nedu programme at the CM’s camp office in Tadepalli on Saturday, April 25. Minister Adimulapu Suresh and government officials attended this meeting. In this meeting, the education department officials said that they have saved Rs 9.3 Crore of the public exchequer through reverse-tendering, in the first phase of the ‘Nadu-Nedu’ Programme implementation.

AP CM instructed the officials to speed up the works and complete it by the end of June. Officials briefed the chief minister over the progress of works and said that the tendering process for the procurement of furniture, Chalkboard and other basic things have almost been completed and the tenders for the rest will be taken up soon.

The chief minister was informed that Rs 5.07 crores of the public exchequer have been saved through the reverse tendering process for the procurement of 72,596 chalkboards with a finalised budget of 74.77 crore. Similarly, Rs 4.23 crore were saved with a final budget of Rs 15.35 crore spent for the procurement of shelves for school buildings through reverse tendering, said officials.

The state government had already granted a budget of Rs 1,350.33 crore for the first phase of the ‘Nadu-Nedu’ Programme. These funds will be utilized by the education department for a host development activities including infrastructure works in 470 schools in the urban areas, construction of permanent toilets in 14,010 schools, provision of drinking water in 14,250 schools, set up of English labs in 11,952 schools besides other repair works which need to be carried out in 14,776 schools across the state.

All the schools across the state will be developed with amenities like bathroom, water, furniture, blackboard, compound wall, finishing, paints and fans in the first phase.

