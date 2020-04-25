AMARAVATI: The novel initiatives of the Andhra Pradesh government under the guidance of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy to deal with the Coronavirus pandemic crisis continue to receive appreciation from many quarters across the country. Union Minister for Rural Development Narendra Singh Tomar is the latest to commend the state government in this regard. He appreciated the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government in AP for initiating a host of measures to ensure that the rural poor are not deprived of their livelihood during the crippling time of the ongoing lockdown.

The Union minister held a video-conference meeting with rural development ministers of all the states to review the progress of various schemes being implemented under the aegis of his ministry. The minister took stock of government schemes meant for the welfare of the rural poor and state government’s initiatives for their livelihood. Speaking in this context, Thomar made a special mention of the initiatives being taken up by the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh and complimented the schemes intended to help the rural poor during the lockdown time.

Andhra Pradesh Rural Development Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, addressing the meeting, said that his government was able to create a staggering 66.33 lakh work days in the month of April under the employment assurance scheme, which in itself is a first in the entire country. This apart, financial assistance of Rs 1,000 per head was also disbursed to all the eligible persons among the poorer sections, he added.

