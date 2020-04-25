AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh Director-General of Police (DGP) Gautam Sawang thanked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for announcing Rs 50 lakh ex-gratia to the family members of Parigi assistant sub-inspector (ASI) who breathed his last while performing his duty on April 17.

Addressing a press conference in Vijayawada on Saturday, Gautam Sawang said that AP CM has sent a cheque of Rs 50 lakhs to the family of deceased ASI. Sawang praised the state government led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for extending compensation on such a huge scale to the kin of the deceased ASI.

Sawang warned fear-mongers, who are spreading fake messages to create panic among people, that they would be punished strictly. Sawang said that police officials would keep a close watch on circulation of news on social media platforms and other websites and will verify the facts.

The DGP said that the state government has released 2.89 crore for providing personal protective equipment (PPE) kits to all the police officers. He added that 28,000 people in the state has a travel history from abroad and 1,185 people had returned to the state after attending a religious meeting at Markaz in Delhi's Nizamuddin. All these people were kept under quarantine in the state, Sawang added.

Speaking about the lockdown implementation in the state, Sawang said that lockdown is strictly enforced in all the Red and orange zones of the state. He added that permissions were granted to carry out all the operations related to Agriculture and Agro based Industries in the state.

