CHITTOOR: Fourteen new positive cases were reported in Chittoor district in the last 24 hours, taking the total number in the district to 73. As most of the cases were reported in the temple town of Srikalahasti, Chittoor District Collector Narayana Bharat Gupta announced that the entire town has been declared a Red Zone on Thursday.

In a high-power meeting held at the local municipal office on Thursday, Chittoor District Collector Narayana Bharat Gupta, IAS Officer RP Sisodia, DIG Krantirana Tata, Tirupati Urban SP Ramesh Reddy, RDO Kanakanarasa Reddy, Special Officers Prithwitej and Sunil Kumar Reddy and Municipal Commissioner Sridhar discussed measures that need to be taken to contain the COVID-19 spread in Srikalahasti.

Stating that a total ban including restrictions on employee movement is being enforced there, the collector made it clear that the tighter blanket lockdown would continue until May 3 without any relaxation. ''It is unfortunate that there are so many COVID -19 cases reported in the town which has only 35 wards," he said. He also instructed officials to be vigilant and warned people to be careful. ''If no new cases are registered in the next 14 days, there are chances of the town being downgraded to an Orange Zone,” he said.

People can report any problems on 9849907502, the helpline number issued by the Central government, he said. Sunil Kumar Reddy has been appointed by the Government as special Officer, Covid 19, he announced.

In addition to Srikalahasti, Tirupati, Nagari, Palamaneru, Renigunta, Yerpedu, Chandragiri, Nindra, Vadamalapeta, Erravaripalem, Chinnakottigallu, Putthur and BS Kandriga were also declared Red Zones after new cases were reported there.

On Thursday night, police in Kalahasti town conducted a mock drill before the complete lockdown was enforced. They went around in the town in a convoy of police vehicles and ambulances and alerted the people about the complete lockdown. Strict instructions were given to people to stay indoors, asking them not to venture out and any violation would attract stringent action, they said.

Meanwhile, Kalahasthi Town officials have taken measures to curb movement of people in the town and have erected barricades at various place in the town to prevent people from leaving their houses. Officials have warned that cases would be filed against those violating regulations. They suggested that social distancing should be observed even in homes. Those who are in need of essential commodities and rations, will receive them at their doorstep through the Village Volunteers, they said.

