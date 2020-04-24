AMARAVATI: AMARAVATI: Public Investment Board (PIB) of Union Finance Ministry on Friday approved the Andhra Pradesh state government's proposal to construct an Integrated terminal at the Gannavaram Airport at the cost of Rs 613 Crore. With this, all decks have been cleared for this ambitious project except for the approval of Union cabinet, which is expected to be only a formality now. The construction is expected to be completed within two years from the date of commencement of work.

The new integrated terminal is being taken up for the use of both domestic and international passengers at the Gannavaram airport. As of now, the old terminal building is being temporarily used for activities related to international passengers.

The State government has invited tenders for the construction of the integrated terminal over an area of 31,000 square feet to replace the old terminal.

While five construction companies have come forward and filed bids, the state government rejected one of the proposals on technical grounds.

An official associated with the project’s preliminary process said that out of the four tenders, NKG Infrastructure Limited, which has quoted lowest price, was selected as L1. NKG Infrastructure is expected to start the construction works immediately, as soon as the Union Cabinet ratifies the PIB ‘go-ahead’ for the project.

