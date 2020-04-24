AMARAVATI: The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed officials to provide medical aid and other facilities required for those who suffer from kidney ailments and need regular dialysis without any interruption.



The Chief Minister held a meeting and discussed the measures being taken up in the state to combat the dreaded COVID_19. The officials told the CM that the services being provided at COVID-19 specialized hospital have been made available at other hospitals for people, in case of an emergency.



While discussing districts which are highly affected with the virus, Health Minister Alla Nani said that the virus has not spread all over the district, but it has been confined to just two or three areas.



To enforce the lockdown strictly in COVID-19 containment zones, officials were directed to make all the essential commodities available at the corner of streets in these containment areas.



A pass will be issued to one person from the family, who and will be allowed outside to purchase essentials, the CM suggested.



A mobile virology laboratory has to be set up in the state to conduct tests on migrant workers and people in various camps, the officials said.