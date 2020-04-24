AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh reported 62 new COVID-19 positive cases on Friday, April 24, taking, the total number of coronavirus positive cases in the state to 955. The number of people recovering from the virus is also on the rise. 145 people have been recovered and discharged from hospitals. 29 people have died due to the virus in the state. Currently there are 781 active COVID-19 patients who are undergoing treatment in designated hospitals.

The State’s Medical department has released a health bulletin on Friday, with a district-wise report on number positive cases reported across the state in the past 24 hours. Out of the 62 newly reported cases, Kurnool continues to maintain a worrisome trend with the highest number of cases at 27. Krishna district saw a spike in number of COVID-19 cases with 14 freshly reported case. This was followed by Guntur with 11 positive cases and Anantapur reported 4 cases. Three cases were reported in Praksaam district and East Godavari district reported Two cases. Nellore has reported the least count with only one positive coronavirus case.

Have a look at the district-wise COVID-19 cases reported in the state till date: