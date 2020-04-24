AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh stood first for three days consecutively in terms of COVID-19 testing in the country . It is reported that on average the state is conducting 1018 tests per million people. While Tamil Nadu came up to the second position pushing Rajasthan down to third.

As of now, 54,341 tests have been conducted in the state, an announcement from the Medical and Health Department of Andhra Pradesh. Among them, 955 people have tested positive for coronavirus and 145 COVID-19 patients have been cured and discharged.

In the last 24 hours, 6306 tests have been carried out in the state.

On Friday, Andhra Pradesh recorded 62 new coronavirus cases taking the total number of cases to 955 in the state. This includes 781 active cases and 145 discharged cases. 29 people have succumbed to the virus till now.

According to a bulletin released by the government, of the 62 new cases reported on Thursday in the last 24 hours, Kurnool is scaling high with the 27 new reported cases. Krishna has 14 fresh cases. Guntur reported 11 cases and Anantapur recorded 4 new cases. Three cases were reported in Prakasam and Two cases in East Godavari. Nellore has reported one new case on Thursday.

